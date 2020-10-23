7 COVID-19 Hospitalizations in Southeast Utah

Following a record-breaking number of new COVID-19 cases in a single day, the Southeast Utah Health Department announced an additional 13 new cases of the virus on Thursday evening. These cases include seven in Carbon County as well as three each in Emery and Grand counties.

Since testing began, 14,390 COVID-19 tests have been administered throughout Carbon, Emery and Grand counties. Of these, 440 patients have tested positive. The rise in cases moved Carbon, Emery and Grand counties to the High Transmission level on Thursday.

“It’s up to each of us as individuals to slow down the spread,” the Southeast Utah Health Department shared. “Face coverings are required and social gatherings are limited to 10 people or less. Keep six feet of distance from others, follow good hygiene practices, stay home when you’re sick and follow public health guidelines.”

In Carbon County, 219 patients have tested positive for COVID-19. Of these, 37 cases remain active while 181 have recovered. Four Carbon County patients are currently hospitalized due to the virus while eight others were formerly hospitalized. The lone death in the county was a Carbon County man in the 65-84 age range that had been hospitalized.

Emery County has recorded 95 cases of COVID-19, 25 of which remain active as 68 patients have recovered. Three Emery County patients are currently hospitalized due to the virus while seven others were formerly hospitalized. There have been two deaths within the county, both being Emery County men in the 65-84 age range.

In Grand County, 126 patients have tested positive for the virus. Of these, 30 cases remain active as 95 have recovered. While no Grand County patients are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19, two were formerly hospitalized. The lone death in the county was a Grand County man over the age of 85.

The age group with the most cases in the region is the 25-44 age group, which accounts for 33.18% of the total cases. The 44-64 age group comes in at 26.59% while the 15-24 group accounts for 20.68%. The remaining age groups, in descending order by percentage, are as follows: 65-84 (11.82%), 1-14 (5.91%), 85+ (1.59%) and 0-1 (.23%).

As part of the total case count, the Southeast Utah Health Department also tracks cases involving students, teachers and staff at local schools as well as the university. Carbon School District has recorded 17 cases of the virus, three of which remains active as 14 have recovered. USU Eastern has tallied 10 cases, all of which have recovered.

In the Emery School District, there have been three cases of the virus, all of which have recovered. In the Grand School District, there have been 15 cases, 12 of which remain active as three have recovered. There have been no confirmed cases involving students or staff at Pinnacle Canyon Academy or Moab Charter School.

For case breakdowns, see the graphs below. For an interactive map that outlines case numbers by zip code, visit the Southeast Utah Health Department’s website.