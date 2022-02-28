7-Hour Power Outage Scheduled in Price

Price City announced that a planned power outage will take place on Wednesday, March 2 beginning at 9 a.m. This outage is expected to last approximately seven hours.

“Crews will work to limit the duration of the outage to a minimum while they repair and replace critical components of the electrical system that are beginning to fail,” shared the city.

The outage will affect homes from 200 North to 400 North between 300 East and 400 East. A notice will be delivered to each affected home in the area prior to the outage. It was stated that homes and structures near the borders may or may not experience the outage, depending on the direction of the electrical service feed.

Those that have home health care, personal needs and business needs are encouraged to make necessary arrangements prior to the power outage. Residents that are reliant on oxygen should contact their service providers for temporary provisions.

More information can be obtained by contacting the Price City Electrical Office at (435) 636-3166 or by emailing power@priceutah.net.