7 New COVID-19 Cases Reported in Southeast Utah

On Friday evening, the Southeast Utah Health Department announced seven new cases of COVID-19 within the region. This includes four cases in Carbon County and three cases in Emery County.

Out of more than 11,073 tests administered throughout Carbon, Emery and Grand counties, only 210 have tested positive for the virus. Of these, 180 have reportedly recovered.

With the new cases, Carbon County has recorded 117 confirmed cases since testing began. Of these, 99 have recovered, leaving 18 active cases. While no patients are currently hospitalized due to the virus, four were formerly hospitalized. There have been no deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Carbon County.

In Emery County, there have been 36 cases of the virus. Eleven cases remain active as 25 patients have recovered. There have been no hospitalizations or deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Emery County.

While Grand County has tallied 57 confirmed cases, none are currently active. However, one person died due to the virus, a Grand County man over the age of 85. Two patients have been hospitalized due to COVID-19 in Grand County.

For case breakdowns, see the graphs below.