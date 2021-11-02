707 Active COVID-19 Cases in Southeast Utah

On Monday evening, the Southeast Utah Health Department announced 707 active cases of COVID-19 throughout the region. This includes 430 in Carbon County, 189 in Emery County and 88 in Grand County.

Of these cases, 131 were reported in the past four days, including 72 in Carbon County, 37 in Emery County and 22 in Grand County. Eighteen patients are currently hospitalized due to complications from the virus, including 10 Carbon County residents and eight Emery County residents.

Active cases involving students and school staff account for 85 of the overall cases. This includes 46 in Carbon County, 29 in Emery County and 10 in Grand County.

While active cases continue to be tracked, vaccine distribution remains a priority for the health department. As of Tuesday morning, 18,384 Southeast Utah residents have been fully vaccinated against the virus.

Of the eligible population, 50.76% of Carbon County residents have been fully vaccinated along with 48.25% of Emery County residents. Grand County leads the region with 68.49% of the eligible population fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 54 Southeast Utah residents have died from complications related to the virus. This includes 30 in Carbon County, 20 in Emery County and four in Grand County.

With this data, the entire region remains in the high transmission level for COVID-19.