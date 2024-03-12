70th Anniversary | Bill and Frances Harris

Lifelong Carbon County residents Bill and Frances Harris, of East Carbon City, will be celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary on Tuesday, March 12th.

Bill and Frances were married March 12, 1954 in the Manti LDS Temple. They have five children: Brian, Mark (JaLee), Carl (Shannon), Kaye (Bill) and Sue (Scott); 17 grandchildren and are expecting their 11th and 12th great-grandchildren any day.

Congratulations on 70 years together. Thank you for your amazing examples of love, service, and devotion. We love you.