72 COVID-19 Recoveries in Southeast Utah

The Southeast Utah Health Department announced on Saturday that there have been 72 COVID-19 patients that have recovered from the virus. Since testing began, there have been 92 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Grand County leads the region with 44 confirmed cases, seven of which remain active. One patient is currently hospitalized due to the virus while 37 have recovered.

In Carbon County, there have been 33 cases of COVID-19. Two patients were previously hospitalized due to the virus but have since been released. There are 23 patients that have recovered.

In Emery County, 15 people have tested positive for the virus. According to the health department, 12 of these have recovered and none have been hospitalized.

There are no deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Southeast Utah. Over 6,500 people have been tested for the virus.

To see case breakdowns by age and gender, see the graphs below.