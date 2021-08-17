77 Active COVID-19 Cases in Southeast Utah

On Monday evening, the Southeast Utah Health Department announced that there are 77 active cases of COVID-19 within the region. This is a byproduct of 36 new cases emerging in the past four days.

Carbon County has 40 active cases while Emery County has 13. Grand County has 24 active cases. In the past four days, Carbon and Grand counties have recorded 13 new cases each while Emery County has reported 10.

Eight Southeast Utah residents are currently hospitalized due to complications from the virus, including six in Carbon County and one each from Emery and Grand counties. The region has attributed 36 deaths to COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, including 20 in Carbon County, 12 in Emery County and four in Grand County.

While the health department continues to track active cases, vaccine distribution is ongoing throughout Southeast Utah. As of Tuesday morning, 16,470 regional residents have been fully vaccinated. In total, 16,908 have received their first dose.

Of the eligible population, 45.24% of Carbon County residents are fully vaccinated. In Emery County, 42.92% are fully vaccinated while Grand County sits at 61.56%.

With this data, Carbon is the in the moderate transmission level for COVID-19 while Emery County is in the low level. Grand County has been placed in the high transmission level.