77% of COVID-19 Patients Recovered in Southeast Utah

While two new COVID-19 cases were announced in Southeast Utah on Tuesday evening, the local health department is reporting good recovery rates at this time. With 69 cases within the region since testing has began, 53 patients have recovered, which is nearly 77%.

The two new cases announced on Tuesday stem from Grand County. The Southeast Utah Health Department has reported 34 cases in Grand County with two hospitalizations due to the virus. To date, 22 patients have recovered.

Carbon County has recorded 24 COVID-19 cases since testing began. One patient has been hospitalized while 21 have recovered. Emery County has had 11 cases of the virus and no hospitalizations. Ten of these patients have recovered.

Over 5,300 COVID-19 tests have been administered in the Southeast Utah region. To see case breakdowns by age and gender, see the graphs below.