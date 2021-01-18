8 COVID-19 Patients Hospitalized in Southeast Utah

On Sunday evening, the Southeast Utah Health Department announced that eight COVID-19 patients are currently hospitalized due to the virus. Sunday’s report also announced that 269 cases remain active.

Since COVID-19 testing began, over 35,576 tests have been administered throughout Carbon, Emery and Grand counties with 2,374 positive results and 15 deaths. With the rise in cases, Carbon, Emery and Grand counties remain in the High Transmission Level.

In Carbon County, 1,199 patients have tested positive for COVID-19. Of these, 125 cases remain active while 1,067 have recovered. Three Carbon County patients are currently hospitalized due to the virus while 41 others were formerly hospitalized. The seven deaths in the county include Carbon County men that had been hospitalized.

Emery County has recorded 636 cases of COVID-19, 53 of which remain active as 576 patients have recovered. Three Emery County patients are currently hospitalized due to the virus while 19 others were formerly hospitalized. There have been seven deaths within the county, including five Emery County men in the 65-84 age range, one Emery County woman in the 45-64 age range and one Emery County woman in the 45-64 age range.

In Grand County, 539 patients have tested positive for the virus. Of these, 91 cases remain active as 447 have recovered. Two Grand County patients are currently hospitalized due to the virus while 12 others were formerly hospitalized. The lone death in the county was a Grand County man over the age of 85.

The age group with the most cases in the region is the 20-29 age group, which accounts for 16.9% of the total cases. The 30-39 age groups sits at 16.8 % while the 10-19 age group is at 16.7% percent. The 40-49 group accounts for 16.4% of all cases. The remaining age groups, in descending order by percentage, are as follows: 50-59 (11.3%), 60-69 (10.8%), 70-79 (5.7%), 0-9 (2.9%), 80-89 (2.2%) and 90-99 (.3%).

As part of the total case count, the Southeast Utah Health Department also tracks cases involving students, teachers and staff at local schools as well as the university. School cases reflect the counts of positive students who were at school or a school activity while potentially infectious.

Carbon School District has recorded 86 cases of the virus, two of which remain active as 84 have recovered. At Pinnacle Canyon Academy, there has been one case reported, which remains active. USU Eastern has tallied 12 cases, all of which have recovered.

In the Emery School District, there have been 116 cases of the virus, three of which remain active as 113 have recovered. In the Grand School District, there have been 41 cases, four of which remain active while 37 have recovered. There have been no confirmed cases involving students or staff at Moab Charter School.

For an interactive map that outlines case numbers by zip code, visit the Southeast Utah Health Department’s website.