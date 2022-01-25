818 Active COVID-19 Cases in Southeast Utah

On Monday evening, the Southeast Utah Health Department reported 818 active cases of COVID-19 throughout the region. This includes 439 in Carbon County, 269 in Emery County and 110 in Grand County.

Of these cases, 316 were reported in the past four days, including 181 in Carbon County, 92 in Emery County and 43 in Grand County. Eight regional patients, including four each from Carbon and Emery counties, are currently hospitalized due to complications from the virus.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 73 regional deaths have been attributed to COVID-19. This includes 42 in Carbon County, 25 in Emery County and six in Grand County. Of these deaths, five were fully vaccinated while 68 were not vaccinated.

The health department continues to track breakthrough cases of the virus, which are those that have become infected despite being vaccinated. There have been 867 breakthrough cases of COVID-19 with 25 of those being hospitalized. To date, 213 non-vaccinated residents have been hospitalized due to the virus.

With this data, the entire region remains in the high transmission level for COVID-19. For more information on the virus and vaccination clinics, please click here.