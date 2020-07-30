83% Recovery Rate for COVID-19 Patients in Southeast Utah

Despite two new COVID-19 cases announced in Southeast Utah on Wednesday evening, the local health department is reporting an 83% recovery rate for those diagnosed with the virus. Out of the 84 diagnoses since testing began, 70 people have recovered from the virus.

Grand County leads the region with 42 cases since testing began, including the two new cases announced on Wednesday. Of these, 36 have recovered. One person is currently hospitalized due to the virus.

In Carbon County, there have been 27 cases. One person is currently hospitalized and 22 have recovered. Emery County has seen 15 cases, with no hospitalizations and 12 recoveries.

As of July 29, an estimated 6,537 COVID-19 tests have been conducted within the Southeast Utah region. For case breakdowns by age and gender, please see the graphs below.