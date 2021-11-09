834 Active COVID-19 Cases in Southeast Utah

On Monday evening, the Southeast Utah Health Department announced that there are 834 active cases of COVID-19 throughout the region. This includes 532 in Carbon County, 197 in Emery County and 105 in Grand County.

Of these cases, 147 have been reported in the past four days, including 113 in Carbon County, 25 in Emery County and nine in Grand County. Monday’s report also announced that 19 regional residents are currently hospitalized due to complications from the virus, including six from Carbon County, eight from Emery County and five from Grand County.

As vaccine distribution continues throughout the region, the health department has recorded 18,619 full vaccinations against COVID-19. Monday also marked the day that vaccines became available to children aged five and older.

According to the health department, there have been 335 breakthrough cases of the virus, which are those who have become infected with COVID-19 despite being vaccinated. Of the 57 Southeast Utah residents who have died from COVID-19 complications, only two were vaccinated.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 204 regional residents have been hospitalized with complications from the virus. The Southeast Utah Health Department reports that 200 of these patients were unvaccinated while four were vaccinated.

With this data, the entire region remains in the high transmission level for COVID-19.