84 Active COVID-19 Cases in Southeast Utah

As COVID-19 vaccines continue to be distributed, active cases of the virus remain relatively low throughout Southeast Utah. On Friday morning, there were 84 cases of the virus reported.

According to the Southeast Utah Health Department, Carbon County has 38 active cases of COVID-19 while Emery County has 10. Grand County is reporting 36 active cases. Data puts Emery County in the low transmission level while Carbon and Grand remain in the moderate level.

In the past three days, 15 people in Southeast Utah have tested positive for COVID-19. This includes five in Carbon County, one in Emery County and nine in Grand County. Two patients, both Carbon County residents, are currently hospitalized due to complications from the virus.

In the health department’s vaccine report, it was announced that 8,273 Southeast Utah residents have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. In total, 13,057 have received their first dose.