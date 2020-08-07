86 COVID-19 Recoveries in Southeast Utah

The Southeast Utah Health Department announced on Thursday that 86 COVID-19 patients have recovered within the region. Thursday’s report also announced two new cases of COVID-19 in Carbon County.

With the new cases, Carbon County moves up to 49 confirmed cases of the virus since testing began. Of these, 27 have recovered, leaving 22 cases active. One patient is currently hospitalized while two formerly hospitalized patients have been released.

Grand County has seen 46 cases of COVID-19. One patient is currently hospitalized while another patient was hospitalized but has been released. Out of the 46 patients, 44 have recovered, leaving two active cases.

In Emery County, there have been 16 confirmed cases of the virus. There have been no hospitalizations and 15 patients have recovered, leaving just one active case within the county.

There are no deaths attributed to COVID-19 in the Southeast Utah region. Over 7,021 COVID-19 tests have been conducted throughout Carbon, Emery and Grand counties.

For case breakdowns by age and gender, see the graphs below.