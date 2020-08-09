88 COVID-19 Recoveries in Southeast Utah

The Southeast Utah Health Department announced new cases of COVID-19, as well as new recoveries, within its region on Saturday evening. With 117 total cases since testing began, the health department reported 88 recoveries throughout Carbon, Emery and Grand counties.

Also in Saturday’s report, it was announced that there are three new cases within the region, including one in Carbon County and two in Grand County.

Carbon County leads the region with 52 cases since testing began. Of these, 29 have recovered, leaving 23 cases active. One patient is currently hospitalized while two other patients were formerly hospitalized but have since been released.

In Grand County, there have been 49 cases of the virus. Five cases remain active as 44 patients have recovered. One patient is currently hospitalized while another was formerly hospitalized but has since been released.

Emery County has seen 16 cases of the virus with just one active case. There have been no hospitalizations of Emery County patients and 15 have recovered.

There are no deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Southeast Utah. Over 7,000 tests have been conducted throughout Carbon, Emery and Grand counties.

In response to the increase in active cases throughout the region, Castleview Hospital has re-implemented its zero visitor protocol.

For case breakdowns by age and gender, see the graphs below. For more information on COVID-19 and its impact locally, click here.