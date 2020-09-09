88% Recovery Rate for COVID-19 Patients in Southeast Utah

On Tuesday evening, the Southeast Utah Health Department announced that 88% of patients that have tested positive for COVID-19 within the region have recovered. Out of 170 confirmed cases, 150 patients have recovered from the virus. Tuesday’s report also announced one new case of COVID-19 in Emery County.

With the new case, Emery County has tallied 24 cases since testing began. Of these, 18 have recovered, leaving six active cases. No hospitalizations or deaths have been attributed to COVID-19 in Emery County.

Carbon County leads the region with 89 confirmed cases of the virus. Of these, 78 have recovered, leaving 11 active cases. No Carbon County patients are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19; however, four were formerly hospitalized but have since been released. There have been no deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Carbon County.

Grand County has seen 57 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with two active cases and 54 recoveries. The lone death due to the virus in the region was a Grand County man over the age of 85. While there are no current hospitalizations of Grand County patients, two were formerly hospitalized.

In the Southeast Utah region, 41.76% of the confirmed cases include patients aged 25-44. The 15-24 age group makes up 21.76% of the confirmed cases while the 45-64 age group accounts for 20.59%. In descending order, the remaining confirmed cases are in the following age groups: 65-84 (8.24%), 1-14 (5.29%), 85+ (1.76%) and 0-1 (0.59%).

Since testing began, over 9,788 COVID-19 tests have been administered throughout Carbon, Emery and Grand counties. For case breakdowns, see the graphs below.