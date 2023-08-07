8th Annual Ferron Clothing Exchange a Success

Press Release

Ferron UT Stake from the Church of Jesus of Latter-day Saints hosted another highly-successful Back to School Clothing Exchange on Wednesday, Aug. 2 at the Ferron Stake Center. Community members were asked to donate clean, gently-used clothing items prior to the clothing exchange.

All items donated were sorted three days prior to the event by volunteers, according to Doris Price and Emily Neilson, the co-chairmans of the event. Everyone was welcome to participate. You did not have to donate in order to participate.

“It’s exciting to see how much the event helps families with the cost of sending kids back to school,” Neilson said.

The event was so successful that there were 47 trash bags of remaining items. All the remaining clothing was donated to the Emery School District for its Back to School Giveaway on Aug. 3 in Huntington.