8th Annual Holiday Dinner Serves over 100 Local Residents

Press Release

The Key Property Management staff at the Eastgate, Avalon House and New House Apts. found themselves quite busy once again for the ANNUAL HOLIDAY DINNER held on Dec. 12th. The dinner is aimed to ensure that residents in the apartment communities have a nice holiday dinner. The staff provided a Holiday Dinner to residents that otherwise would not have been able to have a holiday meal.

The Resident Holiday Dinner was “Take Out” again this year. Nearly 125 meals were provided, which included delivery for the elderly and for those unable to leave their homes. The meal was a classic holiday dinner consisting of ham, mashed potatoes, gravy, corn, dinner roll & apple pie for dessert. Many residents expressed their appreciation for such a wonderful event. The “Take Out” plan was perfect for them.

Property Manager, Emily Neilson, would like to give a shout out to our community partners that help make this wonderful event possible; Key Property Management Company, Castleview Hospital Food Services, Popp Enterprises and local merchants Sutherland’s, Kevin’s Abbey Carpet, Air Temp Heating, Forsyth Fire Protection, Southeast Paint & Design, and DeBugger Pest Control.

The staff for Key property management is Emily Neilson; Property Manager, Machell Inglis; Asst. Manager, Maintenance Supervisor McKay Goldhardt and Maintenance Tech. Levi Kemple. We wish you a happy holiday day season from all of the staff at Key Property Management.