9/11 Remembrance Ceremony Coming to Price

The American Legion Price Post 3 recently announced that a 20th anniversary remembrance ceremony of the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001 will be hosted in Price City. This will be a day to remember, honor and recognize the direct victims of the attacks, the first responders and the United States Armed Forces.

This event is public and open to the entire community. A call went out to each first responder agency to send at least one representative in their respective uniform to the event.

“I will strive to ensure this is a patriotic but non-political event; it is about our nation’s losses, sacrifice, honor and volunteers who were on duty that day 20 years ago,” stated David Jelin, American Legion Price Post 3 Commander. “And, moreover, knowing or suspecting what and where our country was heading, held up their hand and swore an oath to serve and defend our nation.”

This ceremony will take place on Saturday, Sept. 11 beginning at 10 a.m. at the Price City Peace Garden.