9 Artists Display Work at USU Eastern’s Gallery East

USU Eastern Press Release

An exhibition curated by Logan artist Brandt Berntson is on display at USU Eastern’s Gallery East titled “Impressions of Utah: Landscape Paintings by a Selection of Artists from the Beehive State” from March 2 through April 2.

The nine artists feature paintings of scenes and landscapes from throughout Utah. They include Charity Anderson, Brandt Berntson, Darci Bertelson, Keith Bond, Mark Crenshaw, Barbara Edwards, Glen Edwards, Katie Heiner Shupe and Jane Anne Woodhead. The native Utahns are actively producing work rooted in their home state. Visitors to the exhibit will readily see that paintings reflect a love of the Utah landscape.

Anderson is from Logan and often paints the mountains and foothills bordering Cache Valley. She received a degree in art from Brigham Young University (BYU) and moved to Northern California for a time, but returned to Cache Valley and continues to paint the nature and landscape she loves.

Berntson, also of Logan, has had a lifelong love of Cache Valley and other scenic landscapes in Northern Utah. He graduated from Utah State University with a BFA in painting and continues to work in plein air and out of his home studio.

Bond is also a graduate of USU and works out his studio in Hyde Park. Although he majored in marketing, he kept returning to painting as his passion. He lived for periods of time in Texas and Colorado, but came back to Cache Valley where he paints in studio and in plein air.

Husband and wife artists Bertelson and Crenshaw are both natives of Utah. They have a love of the outdoors, bucolic scenes and landscapes near their home in Springville. The subjects of Crenshaw’s work are often inspired by the orchards and livestock close by. Bertelson produces colorful vistas derived from her love of the Wasatch Mountains and valleys.

The Edwards have been painting out of their home studio in Smithfield many years. Glen, who passed away in 2019, spent his career as professor of illustration at USU. His wife, Barbara, actively paints scenes and subjects inspired by Utah and the Intermountain West. The subjects of their paintings often reflect a love of the old West and traditions of frontier life.

Shupe, of Ogden, is also a graduate of USU and an art educator who works out of her home studio in Logan. She often produces linocut prints derived from her many travels, but she frequently turns to the beauty of the nature and vistas of Utah.

Woodhead is from North Ogden and graduated with a degree in design from BYU. The subjects of her paintings are the colorful mountain scapes and skies of Northern Utah that she loves. She resides and works out of her studio in American Fork.

USU Eastern’s Gallery East is free and open to the public during the academic year from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., closed weekends and holidays. The gallery observes COVID-19 precautions, including face coverings and a limit of 10 people in the gallery at one time. There will not be a reception for this exhibit.

Any questions should be directed to Noel Carmack at (435) 613-5241 or email at noel.carmack@usu.edu.