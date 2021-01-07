9 COVID-19 Patients Hospitalized in Southeast Utah

Since COVID-19 testing began, over 31,284 tests have been administered throughout Carbon, Emery and Grand counties with 2,161 positive results and 14 deaths. Currently, 153 cases remain active and there are nine hospitalizations due to the virus. With the rise in cases, Carbon, Emery and Grand counties remain in the High Transmission Level.

In Carbon County, 1,113 patients have tested positive for COVID-19. Of these, 70 cases remain active while 1,035 have recovered. Two Carbon County patients are currently hospitalized due to the virus while 40 others were formerly hospitalized. The seven deaths in the county include Carbon County men that had been hospitalized.

Emery County has recorded 602 cases of COVID-19, 54 of which remain active as 541 patients have recovered. Three Emery County patients are currently hospitalized due to the virus while 19 others were formerly hospitalized. There have been seven deaths within the county, including five Emery County men in the 65-84 age range, on Emery County woman in the 45-64 age range and one Emery County woman in the 45-64 age range.

In Grand County, 469 patients have tested positive for the virus. Of these, 41 cases remain active as 427 have recovered. Four Grand County patients are currently hospitalized due to the virus while nine others were formerly hospitalized. The lone death in the county was a Grand County man over the age of 85.

The age group with the most cases in the region is the 25-44 age group, which accounts for 33.33% of the total cases. The 44-64 age group comes in at 25.27% while the 15-24 group accounts for 20.38%. The remaining age groups, in descending order by percentage, are as follows: 65-84 (11.40%), 1-14 (8.38%), 85+ (.92%) and 0-1 (.32%).

As part of the total case count, the Southeast Utah Health Department also tracks cases involving students, teachers and staff at local schools as well as the university. School cases reflect the counts of positive students who were at school or a school activity while potentially infectious.

Carbon School District has recorded 83 cases of the virus, one of which remains active as 82 have recovered. USU Eastern has tallied 12 cases, all of which have recovered.

In the Emery School District, there have been 115 cases of the virus, five of which remain active as 110 have recovered. In the Grand School District, there have been 38 cases, one of which remains active while 37 have recovered. There have been no confirmed cases involving students or staff at Pinnacle Canyon Academy or Moab Charter School.

For case breakdowns, see the graphs below. For an interactive map that outlines case numbers by zip code, visit the Southeast Utah Health Department’s website.