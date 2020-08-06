9 New COVID-19 Cases in Southeast Utah

On Wednesday evening, the Southeast Utah Health Department announced nine new cases of COVID-19 within its district. According to the report, there are eight new cases in Carbon County as well as one new case in Grand County, bringing the region’s total to 109 total cases since testing began.

Carbon County has had 47 cases of the virus, 20 of which remain active. The health department is reporting 27 recoveries as well as one current hospitalization of a patient. Two other patients were previously hospitalized but have since been released.

In Grand County, there have been 46 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Seven cases remain active while 39 patients have recovered. One person is currently hospitalized while another patient was formerly hospitalized but has been released.

Emery County has seen 16 cases of the virus, 14 of which have recovered. There have been no hospitalizations among these patients.

There are no deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Southeast Utah. Throughout Carbon, Emery and Grand counties, there have been an estimated 7,021 people tested for the virus.

For case breakdowns by age and gender, see the graphs below.