93 Active COVID-19 Cases in Southeast Utah

On Saturday evening, the Southeast Utah Health Department announced 93 active COVID-19 cases in the region. Of these, eight patients are currently hospitalized due to the virus.

Saturday’s report also announced nine new cases of COVID-19. These include three in Carbon County, two in Emery County and four in Grand County.

Since testing began, over 14,390 tests have been conducted throughout the three counties with 449 of those tests being positive. All three counties remain high on the Transmission Level Scale.

In Carbon County, 222 patients have tested positive for COVID-19. Of these, 35 cases remain active while 186 have recovered. Four Carbon County patients are currently hospitalized due to the virus while eight others were formerly hospitalized. The lone death in the county was a Carbon County man in the 65-84 age range that had been hospitalized.

Emery County has recorded 97 cases of COVID-19, 26 of which remain active as 69 patients have recovered. Four Emery County patients are currently hospitalized due to the virus while seven others were formerly hospitalized. There have been two deaths within the county, both being Emery County men in the 65-84 age range.

In Grand County, 130 patients have tested positive for the virus. Of these, 32 cases remain active as 97 have recovered. While no Grand County patients are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19, two were formerly hospitalized. The lone death in the county was a Grand County man over the age of 85.

As part of the total case count, the Southeast Utah Health Department also tracks cases involving students, teachers and staff at local schools as well as the university. Carbon School District has recorded 17 cases of the virus, three of which remain active as 14 have recovered. USU Eastern has tallied 10 cases, all of which have recovered.

In the Emery School District, there have been four cases of the virus, one of which remains active while three have recovered. In the Grand School District, there have been 15 cases, 11 of which remain active as four have recovered. There have been no confirmed cases involving students or staff at Pinnacle Canyon Academy or Moab Charter School.

For case breakdowns, see the graphs below. For an interactive map that outlines case numbers by zip code, visit the Southeast Utah Health Department’s website.