93 New COVID-19 Cases in 4 Days

On Monday evening, the Southeast Utah Health Department announced 93 new cases of COVID-19 in the past four days. This includes 50 in Carbon County, 22 in Emery County and 21 in Grand County.

In total, there are 187 active cases of the virus throughout the region, with 111 in Carbon County, 36 in Emery County and 40 in Grand County. Of these, 11 patients are hospitalized due to COVID-19 complications, including eight from Carbon County, one from Emery County and two from Grand County.

While active cases continue to be tracked, vaccine distribution remains a priority throughout the region. As of Tuesday morning, 17,974 Southeast Utah residents have been fully vaccinated against the virus. This includes 49.69% of the eligible population in Carbon County, 46.62% in Emery County and 67.38% in Grand County.

The region has recorded 231 breakthrough cases of the virus, which are those that have become infected despite being vaccinated. With this data, all three counties remain in the high transmission level for COVID-19.