95 Active COVID-19 Cases in Southeast Utah

On Monday evening, the Southeast Utah Health Department announced 95 active cases of COVID-19 in the region. Monday’s report also included the announcement of 16 new cases within the region. These cases include eight in Emery County County, six in Carbon County and two in Grand County.

Since testing began, over 14,390 COVID-19 tests have been administered throughout Carbon, Emery and Grand counties. Of these, 475 patients have tested positive and 95 cases remain active. The rise in cases moved Carbon, Emery and Grand counties to the High Transmission level last week.

In Carbon County, 234 patients have tested positive for COVID-19. Of these, 39 cases remain active while 194 have recovered. Five Carbon County patients are currently hospitalized due to the virus while nine others were formerly hospitalized. The lone death in the county was a Carbon County man in the 65-84 age range that had been hospitalized.

Emery County has recorded 106 cases of COVID-19, 31 of which remain active as 72 patients have recovered. Three Emery County patients are currently hospitalized due to the virus while eight others were formerly hospitalized. There have been three deaths within the county, including two Emery County men in the 65-84 age range and one Emery County woman in the 45-64 age range.

In Grand County, 132 patients have tested positive for the virus. Of these, 25 cases remain active as 106 have recovered. While no Grand County patients are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19, two were formerly hospitalized. The lone death in the county was a Grand County man over the age of 85.

The age group with the most cases in the region is the 25-44 age group, which accounts for 32.42% of the total cases. The 44-64 age group comes in at 27.33% while the 15-24 group accounts for 20.55%. The remaining age groups, in descending order by percentage, are as follows: 65-84 (12.08%), 1-14 (5.93%), 85+ (1.48%) and 0-1 (.21%).

As part of the total case count, the Southeast Utah Health Department also tracks cases involving students, teachers and staff at local schools as well as the university. Carbon School District has recorded 17 cases of the virus, two of which remain active as 15 have recovered. USU Eastern has tallied 10 cases, all of which have recovered.

In the Emery School District, there have been five cases of the virus, two of which remain active as three have recovered. In the Grand School District, there have been 15 cases, seven of which remain active as eight have recovered. There have been no confirmed cases involving students or staff at Pinnacle Canyon Academy or Moab Charter School.

“Schools will continue to operate at all transmission levels as they play an essential role in the well-being of our state and individual communities,” the state of Utah shared. “Masks are required in K-12 schools. Local school boards and school districts will work with their local health officers to determine if, or when, to move to a remote or hybrid learning experience, depending on case counts and outbreak thresholds.”

For case breakdowns, see the graphs below. For an interactive map that outlines case numbers by zip code, visit the Southeast Utah Health Department’s website.