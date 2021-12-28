97 Active COVID-19 Cases in Southeast Utah

On Monday evening, the Southeast Utah Health Department announced that there are 97 active cases of COVID-19 throughout the region. This includes 38 cases in Carbon County, 14 in Emery County and 45 in Grand County.

Of these cases, 19 were reported in the past four days. This includes six in Carbon County, four in Emery County and nine in Grand County.

Currently, six regional patients are hospitalized due to complications from the virus. This includes three patients from Carbon County, two from Emery County and one in Grand County. Of the total 235 COVID-19 hospitalizations, 25 were fully vaccinated while 210 were not vaccinated.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 72 deaths have been attributed to COVID-19, including 41 in Carbon County, 25 in Emery County and six in Grand County. Only six of these deaths involved fully vaccinated patients.

While active cases continue to be tracked, vaccine distribution remains a priority. To date, 19,838 Southeast Utah residents have been fully vaccinated against the virus. This accounts for 48.8% of the eligible population in Carbon County and 46.9% in Emery County. Grand County leads the region with 66.2% of the eligible population fully vaccinated.

The health department also tracks breakthrough cases of the virus, which are those that have become infected despite being vaccinated. There have been 726 breakthrough cases of the virus to date.

With this data, Carbon County is in the moderate transmission level for COVID-19. Emery County remains in the low level while Grand County is in the high transmission level.