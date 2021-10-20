9th Ranked Eagles Upset #8 Snow College, Sweep Southern Nevada

Photo by Jeff Barrett

USU Eastern Press Release

The 9th ranked USU Eastern women’s volleyball team wrapped up their final home games inside the BDAC last week. The Lady Eagles’ performances had fans on their feet in both Scenic West matchups, first against the College of Southern Nevada Thursday evening and then against 8th ranked Snow College on Saturday afternoon.

It was a three-set dominating sweep against the Coyotes of Southern Nevada with scores of 25-15, 25-14 and 25-21. Freshman outside hitter Sammy Perry led in several statistical areas with 13 kills, five aces and two blocks on the night. Ashlee McUne and Camber Dodson combined for 29 assists and Emma Ricks had 18 digs defensively.

Thursday night’s game was the Lady Eagles’ “Dig Pink” game to bring awareness to the effects of cancer. All ticket sales and fundraising events were donated to Jordan Ricks-Hanks, sister of libero Emma Ricks , who while expecting her first child was diagnosed with stage 4 stomach cancer. She continues the battle her cancer and the USU Eastern athletic department and Lady Eagles wish her comfort and full recovery so that she can enjoy her healthy, newborn baby boy.

Saturday, in a top ten matchup against Snow College, USU Eastern displayed perhaps its most impressive performance of the season and earned the sole second place spot in SWAC standings. It was a four-set victory with scores of 25-22, 25-12, 22-25 and 25-23. Sammy Perry continues to dominate on the offensive side of the net with 18 kills, adding 15 digs defensively. Alyssa Simmons and Sunny Perry both caught fire and slammed down 13 kills apiece to contribute to the thrilling victory.

The front row put up a wall against the Badgers as sophomore Lindsey Otero led the way with four blocks on the night. Ashlee McUne had a season high 46 assists and Emma Ricks and Lindsey Palmer wowed the crowd, covering the court defensively with 39 combined digs.

“These girls have worked so hard during practice and that hard work produced crucial conference wins,” said head coach Danielle Jensen . “They have been focused and intentional; from the bench to those taking the court, they are playing in unity at a level that is not only fun to watch, but more importantly will place us where we need to be in standings as we play our final conference games over the next two weeks.”

The upcoming competition won’t get easier for USU Eastern (16-7, 5-2) as they hit the road to take on 4th ranked Salt Lake Community College (20-3, 6-0) on Thursday, Oct. 21 at 6 p.m. Continuing from there, the Lady Eagles will head to Twin Falls, Idaho to face the College of Southern Idaho (12-9, 3-3) on Saturday, Oct. 23 at 1 p.m. Those unable to attend can watch all conference games on the Scenic West Digital Network.