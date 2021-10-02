9th Ranked Lady Eagles Thrill Fans in SWAC Home Opener

Photo by Jeff Barrett

USU Easter Press Release

The 9th ranked USU Eastern women’s volleyball team did not disappoint fans in the team’s first home game inside the BDAC Thursday night. The Lady Eagles impressed the crowd as they dominated the College of Southern Idaho to pick up their second sweep in a row against Scenic West opponents.

The Lady Eagles started off with a wave of momentum and that energy and focus never faded in the three-set victory (25-17, 25-12, 25-17). The team was led by freshman outside hitter Sammy Perry, who pounded away at the ball from several spots on the court with 15 kills and 12 digs defensively.

Middle blocker Kamryn Wiese had six kills and three blocks on the night and joining her in protecting the net was sophomore middle hitter Lindsey Otero with eight blocks, creating a tremendous amount of energy for the team. Ashlee McUne spread the offense with 25 assists and back row defense kept the fans on their feet, led by sophomore libero Emma Ricks with 23 digs. Freshman defensive specialist Lindsey Palmer added 11 digs.

“I couldn’t have asked for a better performance by our team tonight,” said head coach Danielle Jensen . “They are making the necessary adjustments and the work that they have put in during practice continues to show on the court and they are seeing the results. Saturday’s game against SLCC will be just a tough and I hope they now realize they have the tools to be extremely successful on the court.”

The No. 9 Lady Eagles (13-6, 2-1) will once again be in the national spotlight this Saturday, Oct. 2, as they take on the No. 6 Bruins of Salt Lake Community College (16-3, 2-0). First serve is scheduled for 1 p.m. inside the BDAC. There are currently no restrictions for spectators.