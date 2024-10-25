Letter to the Editor: From District 67 About District 69

I am writing in support of Davina Smith who is running to represent House District 69. In my opinion she has a safe, balanced approach when it comes to policy plans surrounding the renewable energy debate. Specifically, regarding nuclear, her support of independent and more stringent regulations of the operations of and shipments to the White Mesa Uranium Mill will also help ensure safety guidelines for locals and protect worker’s rights. Davina Smith’s history in advocating to protect the local communities of Southern Utah are important traits that I want to see in an elected official, and believe she would be a voice of unity and reason. With a long history of roots in Southern Utah, I think she is the representation that we need in office surrounding this complicated debate. When we talk about foreign influence, the reality is that White Mesa Mill is just that. This influence is a Lakewood, Colorado-based company called Energy Fuels who operates the White Mesa mill in partnership with International Uranium Corp (IUC), which is a Canadian Energy corporation. What makes White Mesa mill unique is that it accepts contaminated materials not just from surrounding states and U.S. mines, but radioactive waste from other countries such as Canada, Estonia and Japan. There are no other mills in the United States that are processing radioactive waste that is not produced on site for a nuclear power operation, and it is the only one that also accepts waste from out of the country.

I know nuclear power is often touted as green energy. I also know the mill has been around since the 1980’s and ran as a mine until somewhere in the mid-90’s before it closed temporarily. I also think that there is enough data and history that the answer is clear when it comes to nuclear not being sustainable or ideal for local economies and job opportunities. But I’m a welder and grew up in Utah- and so did a long line of my immediate and extended family. I mean, nearly 2/3 of the state, if not more, was a part of the fallout and downwinder generations, and qualified for RECA. For those older generations still around, they remember, and so do their children.

So, I support Davina Smith because she is truly listening to all local voices and communities throughout District 69. She has shown that she is working to find solutions and have meaningful conversations about how these types of operations impact all of us in rural regions across the state. She also has a proven history in working to enact policy that supports and funds EMS, public schools and fire stations in addition to many other important local programs and workforces. She has worked to come up with comprehensive action and policy that ensures affordable housing for the local workforce, veterans and seniors. And whatever happens with the mill and its operations, I think she is the candidate that will fight to make sure that workers and their families are taken care of, in addition to ensuring standards that protect our drinking water and local communities as we go into another potential uranium frenzy.

A.J. Glade

Duchesne County, Utah

ETV News invites you to share your opinions with its readers. Letters to the editor should include your full name, address and phone number. Only your name and the city you live in will be published. We do not publish anonymous letters. Letters can be emailed to etv@emerytelcom.com or mailed to ETV News, 625 E 100 N, Price, UT 84501.

*Disclaimer: The views expressed in Letters to the Editor are those of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the opinion or policy of ETV News or Emery Telcom.