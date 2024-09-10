A Cherished Tradition of Ferron Peach Days

By Julie Johansen

American Legion and Auxiliary Post #42 and Ferron Peach Days presented the great traditional Field of Flags on Saturday, Sept. 7. The group assembled was welcomed by Mayor Trent Jackson. Immediately following, American Legion Post 42 posted the flags. The National Anthem was sung by Kaydee Deto as everyone stood and faced the Field of Flags. The entire grass field at the church park was filled with flags, which had been systematically placed by the Post with assistance from Ferron Elementary students a couple a days earlier.

American Legion Auxiliary President Gina Swasey invited students of Ferron Elementary to the front and they sang “You’re a Grand Old Flag”. She then announced the winners of the Americanism essay, Drew Thomas and Sage Cook, and thanked Janice Snow for conducting this program. Swasey introduced the rest of the program and invited Haivyn Pitchforth, Miss Emery County, to read a poem “The Flag Goes By” by Henry Bennett.

American Legion Commander Clifford Snow then introduced the guest speaker, Tim Kelly, who is also the newest member of their post. He talked about the community of Ferron and their respect for family, community and country. He was also grateful to be part of the cherished tradition of the Field of Flags. He called Ferron, “A Peach of Place to Live”. Kelly had served 23 years in the Army National Guard in Iraq. He the spoke about the symbols of the flag, the stripes, field of blue, stars and colors. He concluded by reading the Preamble to the Constitution.

Tanner Hill then played “God Bless America” on an electric keyboard. The event was ended with a thank you from City Councilman Ray Petersen, who also gave a closing prayer.

Alongside the other great events that Peach Days had to offer, a pageant was hosted. The results were as follows: