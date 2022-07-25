A “Dam” Party

By Robin Hunt

On Thursday evening, Green River citizen Tonya Bigelow invited the community to come together in “celebration of our dam and water! Even amidst the drought across our state, we still have access to water for our crops and homes.”

The “Dam” Party included a potluck dinner, with burgers provided and Bigelow Land & Cattle, and community members brought sides to share. Citizens gathered to chat, play games, feast on an excellent barbecue and celebrate the Green River.

Everywhere, there is concern over water and water rights. This celebration was intended to highlight the good things Green River has going, and provided an opportunity to come together and celebrate.