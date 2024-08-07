A Few Agencies Report at Public Lands

By Julie Johansen

Chairman Rod Player opened the Emery County Public Lands meeting on Tuesday, August 6 by reviewing the July field trip. Seventeen members and guests attended the trip to the south side of Interstate 70, leaving the highway at exit 131. They toured areas that were being considered as part of the Bureau of Land Management (BLM)’s San Rafael Travel Management Plan. Touring dispersed camping areas, trail and routes inventoried, and they looked at usage and the amount of activity in those areas.

He closed his remarks announcing the San Rafael RAC meeting next week on Tuesday and Wednesday. Each day, they will meet at the Orangeville Community Center at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday will be a field tour and Wednesday will be a discussion meeting in Orangeville.

Agency reports began with the BLM reporting that there are a lot of levels of plans and management tactics happening in the district right now. It was also announced that the Mathis Environmental Assessment (gravel pit) has been signed. There have been three uranium interests received by the BLM and two different solar interests. No action has been requested yet.

They have received about 6,000 comments on the San Rafael Travel Management Plan and a decision is expected in November. The advancement of the land purchase at Millsite in Ferron was questioned, to which the response was that the ground surveys are completed and appraisals are happening now.

The Department of Wildlife is surveying Ferron Creek to determine the sustainability of blue head suckers. Some Utah Chubs have been illegally introduced there, which makes it impossible to introduce other fish, because they could decrease the number of legal fish. The level of water at Ferron Reservoir is being raised. Elk identification is also progressing at this time. Archery Season opens August 17.

The Forest Service said that much has been accomplished with the help of seasonal workers, which will be ending soon, as employees head back to school. Their main area of focus is keeping ways open for timber cutting companies in the forest. It was added that most untrained fire crews stay local, but forest personnel have been helping on fires in other states. When questioned about trail closures, the answer was that original maps are used to determine trail use and closures. A grant has been applied for to use for thistle eradication.

Outdoor Recreation announced an Outdoor Summit at Ruby’s Inn on August 27. Water levels are going down at Lake Powell but remain eight to nine feet higher than this time last year.

County commissioners were questioned about what is happening on Long Street in Green River. They replied that a letter was sent and they are waiting for the 30 day period allowed before they begin maintaining the county road there.

A representative from Fossil Rock Mine (Trail Mountain) reported they have 50 to 60 employees and not enough parking room. They have purchased property lower in the canyon and will bus workers to the mine. They do plan to truck coal from the mine.

Council member Sherral Ward reported that precipitation measurements are in the 90% range and all reservoirs are in the 90 or upper 80%, with the exception of Huntington North.