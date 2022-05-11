A Few More Points for Rodeo Athletes

By Julie Johansen

At the high school rodeos on May 6 and 7, sponsored by the Wasatch and Morgan rodeo teams, points gathered were a little sparse for both the Carbon and Emery teams.

In the shooting sports, Ryter Ekker placed seventh and eighth in the light rifle competition while Chase Hanson was 10th. Carbon’s Kashley Rhodes was eighth and sixth. In the trap shoot, Ekker tied for second at the Morgan shoot. Shalako Gunter and Rhodes also tied for third at Morgan.

In the arenas, Byron Christiansen earned second and third in saddle broncs while Cole Magnuson took sixth and fourth. Byron also placed second in bareback riding on Friday.

Abbie McElprang was second in breakaway and Kinlie Jensen sixth in goat tying. In reining cow, Byron Christiansen was first and Monty Christiansen was fifth.

There is one more weekend of rodeos to qualify or gain additional points for state. The final rodeos will be on May 13 and 14 at the Delta, Utah arena.