A Green Team

ETV News Stock Photo by Robin Hunt

After making it to the second round in the 1A State Volleyball Tournament last year, Green River is looking to make waves this year on the court. While the team is young overall, a few key seniors will look to lead the team to success.

This year’s team features only three seniors, including Jenilee Keener, Laura Martinez and Lillian Mendez. With no juniors on the roster, the rest of the team is composed of underclassman that will see varsity minutes early in their high school careers.

Incoming freshmen for Green River include Nora Barragan, Elizabeth Argomaniz, Adriana Olivas, Mattie Meadows, Kailey Young and Alexa Gonzales. The sophomore squad is comprised of Natalie Vetere, Elli Tellez and Rosa Barragan.

The 2023 schedule for Green River features only three pre-conference games before diving into region play. The Lady Pirates will host the region opener on Aug. 26 against Navajo Mountain. The schedule is in Green River’s favor as the team plays its first four region games at home. September will feature a variety of home and road games before the team wraps up the season on Oct. 17 at home.

Just four days later, state play-in games will begin while the 1A State Volleyball Tournament is slated for Oct. 27-28 at Utah Valley University.