A Hunting They Will Go

Over the Easter weekend, a number of egg hunts were hosted to give children and teens in the community ample opportunity to gather the bright, fun-filled eggs.

The hunts began on Friday evening when Carbon County Recreation welcomed many to the softball complex. Separated by age group, the youth were set free to collect. Following this, a movie was hosted for those that were interested.

Bright and early on Saturday morning, Helper City and the E. Clampus Vitus once again hosted their annual hunt. This hunt encompassed both the baseball field and the Helper City Park. Courtesy of the Clampers, many great prizes, such as outdoor activities and bikes, were given away.

Finally, the Price City Youth Council hosted its hunt, also on Saturday morning. This hunt took place at the Washington Park in Price, welcoming staggered hunts for various age groups.