A. Johnson Celebrates 60 Years

A. Johnson Home Comfort Solutions celebrated 60 years of business on Thursday. The community was invited to join in the celebration as the business threw open its doors despite the chilly day.

Beginning bright and early at 7 a.m., A. Johnson offered donuts, coffee and hot chocolate to the early risers. Later on, lunch was offered, followed by s’mores to round out the night. Giveaways were also abundant with a winner every 60 minutes.

Additionally, the celebration featured a ribbon cutting ceremony courtesy of the Carbon County Chamber of Commerce at noon. The ribbon cutting took place in A. Johnson’s new fire garden, which featured a variety of fire pits and hot tubs.

Val Johnson explained that his grandfather opened the business 60 years ago, and it has grown to fit the needs of the community since then. In addition to its heating and cooling services, the business also offers residential electrical services. More recent additions include fireplaces, fire pits and hot tubs.

A. Johnson is located at 1510 Highway 10 in Price. Customers can visit the business and its showroom Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The business can be contact at (435) 637-2540 or by email at ajohnsonheating@hotmail.com. To learn more about the business and its services, visit A. Johnson online.