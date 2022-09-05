A Light to Remember Honors Those Lost

International Overdose Awareness Day is held annually on Aug. 31. This day recognizes those that have passed from overdose, while acknowledging the grief of the family and friends that are left behind.

A campaign that provides support, education and understanding was hosted on International Overdose Awareness Day in the form of A Light to Remember. For Carbon and Emery counties, this free event was hosted at the Huntington State Park. It began at 6 p.m. and was organized by the Carbon & Emery Opioid & Substance Abuse Coalition.

This event provided an opportunity to honor and show community support for those seeking healing and recovery. USARA’s Mersades Morgan stated that it was truly a beautiful event, and that she is not able to thank the community and partners enough for allowing them space to advocate for change.

“Tears were shed, lots of hugs were given and people were able to work on healing in a safe place and leave with more education on Narcan and opioid reversal,” said Morgan.

Ashley Yaugher also spoke on the event, stating that is was very meaningful and reached approximately 100 of the community members. It was a way to remember loved ones that were lost without stigma or shame, according to Yaugher, while also sharing resources, providing education and encouraging connection.