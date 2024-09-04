“A Light to Remember” Hosted for Third Consecutive Year

The end of August meant it was time for the “A Light to Remember” event, hosted once again at the Huntington State Park, taking place on Saturday evening, beginning at 6 p.m.

This event, which marks International Overdose Awareness Day, has nine locations across the state of Utah. Those that were lost to an overdose, and those that are grieving over them, are the focal point of this event. Ashley Yaugher of USU Extension’s Health Extension: Advocacy, Research & Teaching (HEART) welcomed all to the event.

Yaugher has been involved with “A Light to Remember” since the beginning. She wished to give a shoutout to the many, many hands that made the event such a success. This year marked the third “A Light to Remember” and boasted what was likely the largest crowd, fed by Gettin’ Our Smoke On, who has been with the event every year.

Yaugher gave a special thank you to Castleview Hospital for supporting and sponsoring the meals that evening, while the C.A.R.E. Coalition with Four Corners Community Behavioral Health was spotlighted for sponsoring the beverages. Other thank you’s went to the Southeast Utah Health Department, the HOPE Squad, the Utah Harm Reduction, StepOne Services, the state park for sponsoring the event, Carbon Medical, the Green River Prevention Coalition, USARA, Carbon and Emery Opioid and Substance Use Coalition and more.

Finally, Yaugher turned the recognition back on each individual that had chosen to attend the event.

“Thank you for being here tonight, because you are helping us break the stigma, you are helping us to end overdose and without shame, we’re remembering all of our lost loved ones,” Yaugher stated.

The time was turned over to one more speaker before the beautiful harmonies sung by the Ambassadors for Hope Choir rang throughout the park. The choir sang a few numbers, including “Memories” by Maroon 5, commemorating the theme of “A Light to Remember”.

Those in attendance were invited to peruse the many booths to gather free resources, information and swag, write a message on the Remembrance Wall and/or write a note or someone’s name on a luminary that lined up and down the path. A Narcan training, a moment of silence and more continued the evening.