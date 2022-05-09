A Lot of Work to Do

ETV News stock photo by Dusty Butler

The Spartans began the 3A State Baseball Tournament with a rematch against Union. Emery looked like it was going to run away with the game after a five-run fourth made it 7-1. Then came the Cougars with two runs in the fifth and two runs in the sixth.

The Spartans were just one out away from winning it in the seventh when an error extended the inning. The next batter reached on a dropped third strike, putting the tying runner on the bases. Then, a single loaded the bases, adding to the drama. A passed ball then made it a one-run game with the winning run in scoring position. Luckily, Ryker Jensen induced a ground out as the Spartans won it 7-6.

Gannon Ward went 3-4 with a triple and two RBIs while Wade Stilson went 2-4 with two RBIs. Trevin Wakefield and Ty Stilson each went 2-4 as well while the later hit a double. Leading the team in ribbies was Jace Magnum with three. On the mound, Oakley Alton picked up with win, going five innings and giving up three runs, one earned.

Emery then had to face #1 Juab in what turned out to be a tough game for the Spartans. The Wasps scored early and often with three runs in the first two innings and five in the third. Juab went on to win 11-1. Emery only mustered three hits, two by Alton.

The Spartans will now have to work their way through the consolation bracket when the tournament resumes on Thursday. #9 Emery will first play #18 Grand at 1:30 p.m. at Mountain View High School. Here’s a live look at the tournament tree. All games at Utah Valley University will be streamed live on ETV Channel 10 and online at etvnews.com/livesports.