A Message to Our Communities

By Greg Cook, Castleview Hospital CEO

More than 18 months into our fight against COVID-19, the pandemic is hitting Castleview Hospital harder than ever. It is disheartening to watch the number of infections climb in our community, knowing that we have tools at our disposal to help bring this nightmare to an end.

Our physicians and staff are doing everything they can to provide the best care possible for each patient, and while our healthcare workers are resilient, they are extremely tired. We are continuing to see more and more COVID-19 patients, most of whom are unvaccinated. Additionally, our resources are strained. Beyond staffing shortages, certain supplies for lab testing, oxygen and monoclonal antibody treatments are becoming more difficult to obtain. All of these are necessary to diagnose and treat COVID-19.

We plead with our community members to seriously consider getting vaccinated. Vaccines are safe and effective, and they are the best way we have to get back to doing the things we love. Vaccines help prevent severe illness and hospitalizations, and they are FREE. Each vaccine administered could mean a hospital bed saved for individuals with chest pain, trauma, stroke and other critical non-COVID-19 healthcare needs.

Now is the time to do your part so that our hospital does not become even more overloaded. Ways you can help include:

Get a COVID-19 vaccine if you haven’t already . Talk to your primary care provider about which vaccine might be right for you, and visit https://www.seuhealth.com/vaccine-scheduling for a vaccine appointment.

if you haven’t already Talk to your primary care provider about which vaccine might be right for you, and visit https://www.seuhealth.com/vaccine-scheduling for a vaccine appointment. Wear a mask indoors or when in large social settings. Masks work to help prevent the spread of infection.

indoors or when in large social settings. Masks work to help prevent the spread of infection. Maintain social distance. Whenever possible, try to keep distance between yourself and others in public settings.

Whenever possible, try to keep distance between yourself and others in public settings. Stay home if you are sick, and keep your kids home if they are sick. Staying home prevents further spread of (any) illness. Don’t go to work, school, church, etc. if you have any symptoms of illness.

and keep your kids home if they are sick. Staying home prevents further spread of (any) illness. Don’t go to work, school, church, etc. if you have any symptoms of illness. If you do test positive for COVID-19 and are at risk for severe illness, ask your primary care physician about monoclonal antibody therapy as soon as you test positive.

ask your primary care physician about monoclonal antibody therapy as soon as you test positive. Proactively manage chronic illnesses by working with your primary care physician to keep your health on track before these become more urgent health issues.

Finally, do not delay emergency care. Community members experiencing a medical emergency should call 9-1-1 or go to their nearest emergency room for evaluation.

Thank you for doing your part to be an advocate for COVID-19 vaccination; lift up our team and protect our hospital’s resources; and support our mission of Making Communities Healthier.

Sincerely,

Greg Cook

CEO at Castleview Hospital