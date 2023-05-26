A New Adventure Coming to Carbon County

Carbon Corridor Press Release

Calling all geocachers! Carbon County Office of Tourism officials are busy preparing for a brand new adventure experience launching June 3: the Carbon Corridor SPX GeoTour.

This GeoTour leads visitors to explore the Corridor in a new immersive way while learning about the importance of being a good steward, preserving the area’s history and exploring some of Utah’s hidden gems.

Carbon County will host a launch party from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m on June 3 at the USU Eastern Prehistoric Museum parking lot with exclusive giveaways, live radio coverage, free donuts and coffee to fuel up, and so much more before the GeoTour launches at noon.

Make sure you have your Geocaching profile ready. This is an event you will not want to miss! For more information, contact the Carbon County Office of Tourism at (435) 636-3701.