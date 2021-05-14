A New Building For Ferron Elementary

By Julie Johansen

KMA Architects, Westland Construction engineers, Ferron Mayor Adele Justice, Ferron Elementary Principal Heather Behling, Emery School board members, district maintenance personnel, and the entire student body and teachers of Ferron Elementary were in attendance at the ground breaking ceremony for the new Ferron Elementary School on Thursday afternoon.

The program was started by Doug Johnson, IT Director for the Emery School District. He introduced the Ferron Elementary Principal, who explained what was happening and the cautions of a construction area for the students. She then led the students in the Ram Charge and motto recitation.

Westland Engineer Trent Huntsman welcomed the school board and guests to the shovels to break the ground on the count of three. This was followed by the applause and cheers of the students. The building will be built on the southwest corner of the school block and students will remain in the present building until the new one is finished. Construction is projected to be completed in 2023.

The entire student body and faculty were given t-shirts for the event, which were donated by Westland Construction. Drawings were also hosted for students to receive official CAT collector die-cast replicas.