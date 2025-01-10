By Julie Johansen

Dennis R. Worwood was sworn in as a new commissioner for Emery County on Tuesday morning, Jan. 7. Worwood was born and raised in Nephi, Utah and graduated from Juab High School. Following graduation, he attended Southern Utah State University (SUU) for a year on a journalism scholarship before serving a two year mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in California.

He then received a degree from BYU in horticulture and a minor in chemistry. He then received a Master’s Degree from USU in plant science. In 1982, he was hired by Utah State University as an extension agent in Emery County. During this time, he served on the Emery County Public Lands board, Emery County Master Plan Committee, Ferron City Council and Ferron Planning and Zoning board.

He and his wife Sherry Winn of 46 years live in Ferron. They have six sons and 21 grandchildren. Five of their six sons and 19 grandchildren also live in Ferron.