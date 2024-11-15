A New Face at Castle Dale City Office

By Julie Johansen

Carolyn Montgomery was installed as the new treasurer for Castle Dale City at the council meeting on Thursday, Nov. 14. She came to the office with experience working for both Orangeville and Price cities. She was gladly welcomed by the mayor and council.

Castle Dale City’s Planning and Zoning will draft an ordinance requiring door-to-door salesmen to receive a permit from the city office before canvasing the city for sales. This will be done to protect the citizens of Castle Dale. A landlord agreement was also approved, which will make landlords responsible for utility bills rather than occupants of rental properties. Castle Dale City is in process of using Xpress Bill Pay for utility bills. This system is compatible with software bookkeeping used in the office. A one dollar administration fee will be charged. This system will be explained to the citizens in a newsletter.

Christmas bonuses were approved for full time employees at $350 and $175 for seasonal employees. CDL school for city employees will be paid for by the city, with a two year employment guarantee, as well as passing the class in the six weeks expected. If it takes longer the payment will be prorated. The class starts on January 6, 2025.

Fire chief Nosh Arrien reported about thirteen members on his fire crew. He also expects eight members to attend the fire school in January. They now have the new radios attached to their trucks and equipment. Arrien is also the maintenance foreman so he continued his report announcing the Castle Dale City Christmas party on Dec. 4 at 6 p.m. in the Rec. Center. He also working on the main door at the indoor arena. He has hired a seasonal worker to help with hanging the City’s Christmas decorations and lights. The city’s ice rink should be ready for skating (weather pending) within the next week. The west gates at the cemetery have been closed to help protect the newly planted trees.

Mayor Danny Van Wagoner reported on the EMS Special Service meeting. The governing board at this time is mainly mayors from the various municipalities. The Basic EMT class is happening now with eight participants. Combining garages is being discussed by the district in order to increase coverage time and cut costs. In the Orangeville/Castle Dale area, 17 call were responded to with an average response time of 6.5 minutes.

Animal control/enforcement office, Terry Lofthouse reported that the kennel space at the county impound (Vet’s Office) is limited and what to do with the dogs seems to be question for several communities. One of his latest calls was for goats at the edge of town.

Officers Shaynee Fox and Ryleigh Allred of the Emery High Rodeo Club thanked Castle Dale City for their support for the last year, which included complimentary use of the arenas.