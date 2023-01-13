A New Member for the Carbon School Board

The Carbon School Board opened its first meeting of the year by swearing in new board member Nicole Hobbs. The ceremony was conducted by Carbon School District Business Administrator Darin Lancaster on Wednesday evening.

Hobbs was elected during the November election to represent District 5, which includes Sunnyside, East Carbon and Wellington. She will be taking over Lee McCourt’s position, who recently retired from the board after serving for 12 years.

Also during the meeting, Jeffery Richens was renominated to serve as board president while Wayne Woodward will serve as the board’s vice president.