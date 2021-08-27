A New Motorcycle for Emery County Search and Rescue

By Julie Johansen

With the increase of tourists in the Emery County area, the need has never been greater to have quicker, more accessible emergency response with less resources. That is the very reason that Chris Haller, Off Highway Vehicle Program Director, used state grant money and gave the Emery County Search and Rescue team a new motorcycle.

This is not the first equipment the team received from Haller. Previously, three bikes and a side by side with a trailer have also been issued to the Emery Search and Rescue Team. Haller said that this has also happened in many of the rural counties throughout the state that are experiencing a greater need for response equipment.

More and more outdoor recreationalists are finding Emery County and many of them have little experience with the outdoors in this area or they come unprepared for the terrain. Also, many of the trails are one track trails and can only be reached on a motorcycle. A motorcycle can cut response time drastically and requires less equipment to reach the destination (four motorcycles can be hauled on a trailer that one side by side requires).

When assistance is requested, it is needed and expected immediately. These bikes are very advantageous in terms of response time. Members of Emery County Search and Rescue team are experienced riders and can use this new bike to give immediate response when requested. The Emery County Sheriff and officers will also use the new motorcycle when needed.

Haller said in regard to outdoor off-highway vehicles, there are four “E’s” for the benefit and safety of riders. The Engineering of the trails, Environment finding places for recreation, Education and Enforcement. All of these champion responsibility. Rocky Mountain ATV provided the accessories for the bike and it is with these companies, in partnership with the state agencies, that amazing things are happening.

Emery County Sheriff Greg Funk praised the Emery County Search and Rescue team for their volunteerism, stating “Emery County could not function without the search and rescue team. They all leave their jobs, families and plans to go whenever called.”

The Emery County Search and Rescue Team responded that Sheriff Funk is also always there and willing to help.