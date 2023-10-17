A New Recorder for Orangeville City

By Julie Johansen

As the Orangeville City Council meeting began on Thursday, Oct. 12, a new city recorder was sworn in. Amanda Lake will now serve the citizens of Orangeville in the city office as the recorder.

During citizen concerns, Randy Kenny, car show proprietor, questioned when Orangeville City Days 2024 will be held. It was discussed and the council favored having the celebration on June 14 and 15 next summer. A social media survey also showed that citizens preferred the earlier June date.

Mike Madsen, former Emery County resident, was looking for water shares so that he could build a home in Orangeville city limits. This was discussed and more time was needed to determine the city’s usage and allotment with the special service district and the water conservancy district.

Emery County Commissioner Kevin Jensen then addressed the council about continuing the sewer line from the industrial park west of Orangeville. This project would be paid for with Community Impact Board funds and increase the use of the industrial park. Some research will also be needed before a decision can be made.

Brittney Alger, city treasurer, has worked for the city through her probationary period and the motion was made and approved to increase her wages by $.50 per hour. A new laptop for the city recorder was approved at last month’s meeting and ratified during October’s meeting.

Orangeville citizen Bill Anderson at 200 East 400 South would like to buy a small piece of city property (.03 acres) near his property. Council members questioned why the city owns it, if it would have to appraised and if it would have to be put out for bids. This was tabled for further study.

Also during the meeting, Alger announced the animal control officer’s training being held in St. George on Jan. 18-20, 2024. She asked if the city’s officer should be attending.

Councilman Kevin Butler questioned the council about the future role of Orangeville with Joe’s Fest. He wondered how involved Orangeville City wanted to be, if at all. Others council members stated their gratitude for the service the climbers have given to Orangeville City. The council will be thinking about the city’s involvement.

Additional lifeguards and cross walks near the elementary school were then discussed. It was also announced that Santa’s arrival and a chili cook-off for 2023 will be Dec. 2 at 6 p.m.