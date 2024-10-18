A New Way to Meet Your Fire Department

By Julie Johansen

Fire Chief Nosh Arrien and members of Castle Dale Fire Department made their annual visit to Castle Dale Elementary on Friday, Oct. 18, but with a new fun venue to introduce the students to the equipment and personnel of the department.

An obstacle course was set up between the engines, ladders and hoses for the students to traverse across with firefighters to direct them through the course. The students were then presented with gift bags and firemen hats to further increase their admiration and understanding for the Castle Dale Fire Department.