Culture Connection continued its weekly summer concert series with a number of local talents virtually during “A Night of Broadway” last week. Angela Murray, Ryan Owens, Chris Winfree, Michelle Broadhead, Chalise Watson, Mary Peacock and accompanist Celeste Sorensen dazzled viewers with songs from popular movies and broadway musicals such as “Les Misérable,” “Grease,” “The Greatest Showman” and “Wicked.”

The fun continues this Thursday, Aug. 6 at 7 p.m. when Shala Hunsaker takes the stage. Catch all the action live on Price City’s Facebook page.