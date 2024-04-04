A People Prepared

Press Release

A free Emergency Preparedness will be held Saturday, April 13, at the LDS Stake Center, 935 E Main Street in Wellington from 9 am. to 2 p.m. Everyone is welcome.

Pick up a carry-along bandage container and make your own personal first aid kit (while supplies last.)

At 11 a.m. there will be a Dutch oven cook-off with 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place prizes. All entries need to be at the church by 10:45 a.m. All are welcome to compete.

Classes will be as follows:

9:00 a.m. Being Spiritually Prepared

9:30 a.m. Processing Meat

10:00 a.m. Communicating during an emergency

10:30 a.m. Forever Foods

11:00 a.m. What About the Children?

11:30 – 1:00 Dutch oven lunch – free

1:00 p.m. Behavioral Health and Resilience

1:30 Curing Meat

Booths: Trauma response

USUE – Children in an Emergency

How to bolster your preps with a living food storage system

Amateur Radio

Tent Living

Preserve History

Processing and Canning Meat

Food Storage Starters

Sour Dough Starters for Bread

Gardening & Home Landscapes

Earthquake Preps for home and food storage

Beef Up First Aid Kit & Evacuation Planning

Emergency Sanitation – what to do with human waste in an emergency

Portable Document Storage Ideas

Thanks to CERT, South Eastern Utah Health Department and Utah State Extension.