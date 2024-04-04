A People Prepared

Press Release
A free Emergency Preparedness will be held Saturday, April 13, at the LDS Stake Center, 935 E Main Street in Wellington from 9 am. to 2 p.m. Everyone is welcome.
Pick up a carry-along bandage container and make your own personal first aid kit (while supplies last.)
At 11 a.m. there will be a Dutch oven cook-off with 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place prizes. All entries need to be at the church by 10:45 a.m. All are welcome to compete.
Classes will be as follows:
9:00 a.m. Being Spiritually Prepared
9:30 a.m. Processing Meat
10:00 a.m. Communicating during an emergency
10:30 a.m. Forever Foods
11:00 a.m. What About the Children?
11:30 – 1:00 Dutch oven lunch – free
1:00 p.m. Behavioral Health and Resilience
1:30 Curing Meat
Booths: Trauma response
USUE – Children in an Emergency
How to bolster your preps with a living food storage system
Amateur Radio
Tent Living
Preserve History
Processing and Canning Meat
Food Storage Starters
Sour Dough Starters for Bread
Behavioral Health and Resilience
Forever Foods
Communicating during an emergency
Curing Meat
Gardening & Home Landscapes
Earthquake Preps for home and food storage
Beef Up First Aid Kit & Evacuation Planning
Emergency Sanitation – what to do with human waste in an emergency
Portable Document Storage Ideas
Thanks to CERT, South Eastern Utah Health Department and Utah State Extension.